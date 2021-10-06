Meme Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Meme has a market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meme has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $433.74 or 0.00789653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.00343234 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002309 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006211 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

