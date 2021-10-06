MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $1,672.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre is benefiting from strengthening online-to-offline offerings. Further, robust mobile-point-of-sale business and growing adoption of MercadoPago are contributing well to the total payment volume growth of the company. Additionally, rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remains a major tailwind. Further, solid momentum across free shipment program is leading to robust shipments growth via MercadoEnvios. The company remains optimistic about its FinTech and logistics businesses. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are impacting margins. Further, mounting marketing spending remains a major negative intensifying e-commerce competition remains a risk for the company’s market position.”

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,911.22.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $37.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,547.82. 11,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,956.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,796.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1,590.56. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,085.01 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $215,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,936,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 42.7% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.