Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 137,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. 1,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,989. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

