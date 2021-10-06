Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,500,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

