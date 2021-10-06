Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Meritor were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 663.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 552,990 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth about $11,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 344,699 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 223,485 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 615,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 204,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

MTOR stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. 4,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,917. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

