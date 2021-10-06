Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.83

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.83 and last traded at $55.61, with a volume of 2787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. Research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $304,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $2,699,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.