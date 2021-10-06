Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,448,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 124,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.84% of Methode Electronics worth $317,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,183,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,849,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 32,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 333,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 55,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

MEI opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,423 shares of company stock worth $1,872,957 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

