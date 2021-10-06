MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 29th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.6% over the last three years.

NYSE CXE opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

