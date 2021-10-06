MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE CXH traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 22,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,973. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
