MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE CXH traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 22,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,973. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 71,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.