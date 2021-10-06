Michael William Sutton Sells 15,000 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Michael William Sutton sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total transaction of C$66,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,774 shares in the company, valued at C$3,159,877.50.

Michael William Sutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Michael William Sutton sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total value of C$3,257.10.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.10. The stock has a market cap of C$771.11 million and a P/E ratio of -84.72. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.44 and a one year high of C$6.20.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

