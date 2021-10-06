Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,035,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,663 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 8.3% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Microsoft worth $4,344,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 17,312 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.6% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 272,881 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 32.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 758,345 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $205,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $288.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,122,188. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.