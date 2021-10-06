Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,957,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $530,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 45,173 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 732,122 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $198,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 79,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.90. 1,009,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,122,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.54 and its 200-day moving average is $270.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.