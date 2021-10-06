MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.06.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

