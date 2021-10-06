Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $654.00

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 654 ($8.54) and last traded at GBX 636 ($8.31), with a volume of 14266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610 ($7.97).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 579.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 533.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The stock has a market cap of £575.01 million and a PE ratio of 164.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00.

In other news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.94), for a total value of £12,160,000 ($15,887,117.85).

About Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

