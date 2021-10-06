Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Down to $4.18

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.05. Missfresh shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MF shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,354,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

