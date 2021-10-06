Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) versus Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Financial Contrast

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mitsubishi and Reliance Steel & Aluminum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi 0 1 1 0 2.50 Reliance Steel & Aluminum 0 2 5 0 2.71

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus price target of $167.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.39%. Given Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reliance Steel & Aluminum is more favorable than Mitsubishi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi and Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi $121.55 billion 0.19 $1.62 billion N/A N/A Reliance Steel & Aluminum $8.81 billion 1.01 $369.10 million $7.71 18.19

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi and Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi 1.68% 3.52% 1.22% Reliance Steel & Aluminum 7.86% 15.96% 10.06%

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum beats Mitsubishi on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others. The Global Environmental and Infrastructure segment handles trading and related business operations in power generation, water, transportation, and other necessary infrastructure. The Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development segment deals with asset management, infrastructure financing, corporate financing, and leasing. It also provides solutions in construction and real estate development focusing on commercial facilities and urban development, condominium development, and logistics. The Energy Business segment explores, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, petroleum products, petroleum coke, coal coke, carbon products, and liquefied petroleum gas. The Metals segment supplies steel products, non-ferrous metals, and ferrous raw materials. The Machinery segment handles industrial machinery, shipping, defense and aerospace, motor vehicles and Isuzu business. The Chemic

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

