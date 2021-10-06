Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 42.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 312.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.51. 1,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

