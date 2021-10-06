Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,169 shares of company stock worth $3,164,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.62. 7,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,203. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

