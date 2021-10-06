Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. 2,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,910. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

