Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $660,000 Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 97.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE NFG traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,716. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.