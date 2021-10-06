Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 412 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 314,081 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 164,296 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,200,000 after buying an additional 139,278 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 76.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

