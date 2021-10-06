Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $595,000 Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

DOOO stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,584. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.