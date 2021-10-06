Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Up 48.0% in September

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the August 31st total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 343,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mmtec stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 110,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Mmtec has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Get Mmtec alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mmtec by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Mmtec during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mmtec during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Mmtec by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mmtec by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.