Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) & Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Critical Contrast

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

46.1% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Moderna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Moderna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$60.01 million ($3.40) -5.63 Moderna $803.40 million 166.86 -$747.06 million ($1.96) -169.44

Taysha Gene Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies and Moderna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 13 0 3.00 Moderna 3 7 5 0 2.13

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $44.31, suggesting a potential upside of 131.61%. Moderna has a consensus target price of $195.62, suggesting a potential downside of 41.10%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Moderna.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -45.81% -41.58% Moderna 49.79% 88.13% 34.23%

Summary

Moderna beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.