Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:MOD traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,146. The firm has a market cap of $596.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 180,321 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 441.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 80,699 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

