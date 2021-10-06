MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,305,480.88 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.63, for a total transaction of $3,305,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total transaction of $1,016,649.36.

Shares of MDB traded up $8.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $460.80. 6,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,207. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.51 and a 12-month high of $518.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

