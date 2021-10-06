Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $416.00 at Raymond James

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $406.00 to $416.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.55.

NYSE:MCO traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $357.01. 12,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,887. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.11. Moody’s has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after acquiring an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,900,000 after acquiring an additional 128,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

