Morgan Stanley Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $22.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RRC. Bank of America cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. 214,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,983. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 558,958 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

