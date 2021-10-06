Morgan Stanley Lowers CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to Equal Weight

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $196.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $208.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW opened at $184.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day moving average of $179.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $117.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CDW by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,017,000 after purchasing an additional 333,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.