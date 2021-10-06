Morgan Stanley Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Overweight

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REPYY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC set a $11.01 target price on Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.