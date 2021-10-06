Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,556. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.30 and a fifty-two week high of $246.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

