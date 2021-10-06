Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Up 23.3% in September

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Motorsport Games in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Motorsport Games by 28.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 219,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorsport Games by 28.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Motorsport Games in the second quarter valued at about $17,818,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

MSGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Motorsport Games from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Motorsport Games stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $241.82 million and a PE ratio of -54.40. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.