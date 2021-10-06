MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.50

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 28359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get MTN Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.