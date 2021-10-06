MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTUAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.47. 6,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.53.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.