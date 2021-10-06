Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $724.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 105,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

