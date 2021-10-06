Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and have sold 36,932 shares worth $869,821. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 775,758 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. 623,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,019. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

