MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.31% of MYR Group worth $19,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 208,023 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,762,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 66,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $100.40. 436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

