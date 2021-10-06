Najeeb Ghauri Buys 5,000 Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $23,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NTWK opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 million, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

