Namecoin Reaches Market Cap of $24.38 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $24.38 million and approximately $34,534.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00003028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,643.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.58 or 0.01126542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.51 or 0.00359629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.56 or 0.00281022 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00047567 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.