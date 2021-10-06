Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys 33,200 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.35. 228,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,575. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day moving average of $130.53.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.