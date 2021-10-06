Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $22.67 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278,589 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $22,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.71. 3,708,446 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average of $70.34.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

