Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,800 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.6% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of Phillips 66 worth $96,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.38. 247,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,526. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

