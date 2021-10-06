Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.6% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $151,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.51. The company had a trading volume of 319,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,771. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $441.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.03.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

