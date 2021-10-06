Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 4,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $39,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 34.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $550,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.89 on Wednesday, hitting $275.66. The company had a trading volume of 282,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.78. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 792,178 shares of company stock valued at $202,192,362. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

