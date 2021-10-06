Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 500.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nanosonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.93 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NNCSF stock remained flat at $$4.95 during trading on Wednesday. Nanosonics has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.

Nanosonics Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its products include trophon EPR, trophon technology, and trophon2 The company was founded by Maurie Stang on November 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

