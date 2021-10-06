Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.45. 18,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

