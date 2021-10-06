Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,074 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,658 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,264,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $375,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,134,630 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $308,752,000 after purchasing an additional 130,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $300,689,000 after purchasing an additional 652,320 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.08. 20,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,702. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $160.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

