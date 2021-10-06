Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 4,175 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.89. 6,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,769. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

