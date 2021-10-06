Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $39.14. 117,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,172,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

