Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.71. 3,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,097. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.59 and a 12 month high of $521.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,828,535.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total value of $392,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,143.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,427 shares of company stock valued at $36,919,110 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

